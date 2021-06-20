JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 553,122 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Conagra Brands worth $52,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after buying an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

