JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Tyler Technologies worth $45,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $440.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.28.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

