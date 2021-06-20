Juggernaut (JGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.54 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00005840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $82.54 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 85.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.02 or 0.00767036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083804 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

