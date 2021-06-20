JulSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $18.67 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $656,794.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00174490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,148.45 or 1.00113146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.75 or 0.00808212 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 461,744,356 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

