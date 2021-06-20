Jupiter Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00137381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00180892 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,506.97 or 0.99628672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00847964 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

