JUST One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.05 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. JUST has a total market cap of $122.87 million and approximately $32.05 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00131561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00177775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,385.50 or 1.00052090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.87 or 0.00839386 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars.

