Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.