Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.32% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $81,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $20.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

