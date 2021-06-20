Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $51,074.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00137043 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00176948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00878507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.25 or 0.99630808 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

