Kebab Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,506.00 (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Kebab Token has a market cap of $302,950.69 and approximately $1,506.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kebab Token has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kebab Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00130626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00174659 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,082.92 or 1.00057014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.17 or 0.00801911 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

