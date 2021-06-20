Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.92 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and $2.92 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $117.30 or 0.00345662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

