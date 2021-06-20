Keep4r (KP4R) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $386,180.45 and $25,542.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00013209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.43 or 0.00740373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

