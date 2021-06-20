KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $1.57 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $138.90 or 0.00397574 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00743542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083573 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.