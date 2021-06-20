Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $128.69 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

