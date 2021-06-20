Kin (KIN) Hits One Day Volume of $466,085.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Kin has a market capitalization of $72.39 million and approximately $466,085.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00136670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.