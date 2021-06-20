Klimatas (KTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $140.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,666.65 and $140.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

