Knott David M Sells 8,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Knott David M reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Knott David M’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 19.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.0% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in AbbVie by 33.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,199,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 298,707 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,415. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

