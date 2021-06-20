Korea Investment CORP Buys 81,500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $17,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

