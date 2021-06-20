Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

