Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC opened at $318.44 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

