Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

