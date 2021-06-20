Korea Investment CORP Sells 219,900 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 219,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.37 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,881,741 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.