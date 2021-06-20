Korea Investment CORP Sells 55,200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.82. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

