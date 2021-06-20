KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.39% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $92,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

