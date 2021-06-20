Kryll (KRL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $64,479.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $64,479.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00772392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.