KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of KT worth $84,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of KT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KT by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KT by 1,798.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.