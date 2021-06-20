Kuai Token (KT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.09 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $25.09 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00751489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00044152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00083358 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.