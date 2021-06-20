L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.86. 1,720,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

