LABS Group (LABS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $548,257.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $548,257.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00134358 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00176957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00864507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,713.12 or 1.00113009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

