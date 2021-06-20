Landbox Hits 24-Hour Volume of $293,671.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $293,671.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00179682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,415.99 or 0.99832639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.00 or 0.00849915 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.