LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $67.55 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

