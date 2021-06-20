Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.75 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,541.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $252,339.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,261 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,643,262. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

