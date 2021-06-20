Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $4.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the lowest is $4.82 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

