Lethean Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1,366.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,672.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,259.80 or 0.06334786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.03 or 0.01564314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00437233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00143606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00740849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00428425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00369293 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

