LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,549.65

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $143,549.65 and approximately $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008021 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000236 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars.

