Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 4,301 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,137 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.23 on Friday, hitting $565.59. 6,762,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $570.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.