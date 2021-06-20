Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 4,437 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

MCK stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

