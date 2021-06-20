Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 5,170 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.68. 5,560,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,492. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

