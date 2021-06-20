Lido Advisors LLC Buys 48,990 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,990 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,477. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.49.

