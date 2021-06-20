Lido Advisors LLC Buys 6,547 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. 12,532,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,427,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

