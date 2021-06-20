Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,784,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.16. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

