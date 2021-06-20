Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,351,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,994. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

