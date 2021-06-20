Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 16,429 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 86,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.41. 8,839,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,548,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.61. The company has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.