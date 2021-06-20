Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 39,722 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 443.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.30. 13,724,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,512,387. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $574.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

