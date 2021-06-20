Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $8.64 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and $323,724.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00006325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.04 or 0.00435533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

