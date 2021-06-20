Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

