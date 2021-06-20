Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $106.08 million and $10.99 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00023987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00754185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00083439 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,693,252,159 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.