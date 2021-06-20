LinkEye (LET) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $256,661.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00128968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00172695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,099.15 or 1.00482534 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

