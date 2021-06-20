LiquidApps (DAPP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,572.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $10,572.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00089239 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

