Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $6.55 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $38.49 million and approximately $38,904.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00018656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00176388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00874805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,992.59 or 0.99677632 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,773 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.